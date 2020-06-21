Church women are for justice
As president of Church Women United in Champaign, I wish to report that we join the voices of those working for racial equity.
Founded in 1941, we are a racially, culturally, theologically inclusive Christian women’s movement celebrating unity in diversity and working for a world of peace and justice. We want transformation in American society to fully affirm the humanity and dignity of black people and to insure equal protection under the law for all.
SANDRA CARR
Champaign