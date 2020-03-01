Carle has a huge complex of facilities in the cities of Urbana, Champaign and Danville.
To help pay for and maintain those facilities, Carle charges a large “facilities fee” to those who use them. Carle collects this user fee, while at the same time expecting the city taxpayers to fund the city services Carle uses every day of the year.
Because Carle has chosen to charge a fee for the use of their services, Carle should help reimburse those cities for the services maintained and provided to them. The cities should charge their own “facility fees” to those tax-exempt users who use city services on an extraordinary basis. Carle surely “wants” to do this.
JACK DEATLEY
Champaign