City council taking too much time off
An old adage is if it’s too hot, get out of the kitchen. That seems to be Champaign City Council member Alicia Beck’s solution to her recent foray into woke politics that turned out badly for her when she failed to read the room and scolded a community member whose only “crime” was that their house in which they raised their family was shot up by criminals who have made Champaign home.
Rather than admit that she had made a mistake, she has remained silent on the issue and now has simply refused to come to city council meetings. She still gets paid, though.
Another adage in law enforcement is that there are no coincidences. I have noted with increasing disdain the fact that two council meetings have been canceled in a row, part of a pattern that seems to have taken effect this summer. But what does it mean when council meetings are canceled? For the citizens, a chance to redress their politicians is canceled. For vendors who have preformed work for the city, their payment is delayed for weeks.
Taking the job of a city council member includes responsibility. Sadly, Beck and others seem to have taken the summer off from responsibility. Perhaps it is time to step down and let someone who wants to work for citizens take their seat.
Mark Medlyn
Champaign