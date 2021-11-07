City fix led to water woes
I am writing concerning the flooding in Gibson City.
I am not sure where Mayor Dan Dickey is living, but myself and a lot of other residents had water in our basements after a recent Sunday night storm.
I have lived in my house in Gibson City for 38 years, and prior to the “fix” the city did on the sewer lines, I could count on one hand the number of times I had approximately 2 inches of water in my basement.
Now, no matter how many inches of rain we get, there is at least 2 inches of water and sewage in my basement. I was one of the lucky ones during the flooding in August, as I only had 16 inches of water and sewage in my basement.
There is something that has changed the route of water during rains in our town. The mayor is sticking his head in the sand. We want something done to help.
SANDY FAIRCHILD
Gibson City