City painting over road problems
It seems the Champaign Public Works Department has been struggling with the same thing that many entities in Illinois are struggling with — how to keep their constituents happy with the results they receive for taxes that are near the highest in the U.S.
It appears they have a new strategy — don’t fix the streets, but repaint the lines. While we appreciate the snappy appearance, when our shocks bottom out hitting the fractures in the road surface, the illusion is ruined.
If you never traveled anywhere else, you might be subtly deceived. Alas, when you visit other places, you learn how bad are the streets of Champaign and Urbana, and indeed, of the entire state.
Personally, I hope the 11.5 percent sales tax I pay on a restaurant tab is not all going to support the fresh-lines initiative.
MIKE HEINS
Champaign