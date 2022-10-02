Civil War book quite revealing
I just read “When the Smoke Cleared at Gettysburg.” Unlike other
books describing the combatants and flow of the battle, this book reflects the civilians’ experiences. It cites letters, diaries and other first-hand accounts as the Confederates approached, Federals responded, first shots were fired and armies clashed with horrific brutality within their own community.
I’m no Southern sympathizer, but I couldn’t ignore the Southern invaders’ relative civility toward the Northern population. While both armies commandeered supplies, there were many accounts of Confederate soldiers extending courtesies to civilians, even paying for meals and goods.
The book describes the unspeakable carnage and townspeople’s efforts to relieve soldiers’ suffering. Civilians opened churches and homes for field hospitals. Surgeons from both armies treated soldiers from both armies. Especially poignant were accounts of citizens, Northerners, rendering assistance to the wounded and dying from both sides.
It also describes how both armies attempted to keep the battle away from civilians. Only one was killed by a stray Minie ball.
Contrast this to the brutality Vladimir Putin’s Russian army inflicts upon Ukraine’s civilians. Civilian communities and infrastructure are targeted. Russians plunder. Hospitals are shelled. Atrocities and murders are well documented. This is intentional, a depraved strategy, not collateral damage. And now Putin threatens nuclear war.
These Gettysburg accounts make Donald Trump’s praise of Putin’s invasion as “genius” and “savvy” (his words) all the more disgusting, devoid of humanity. Those who want Trump, Putin’s buddy, to be our next president and leader of the free world must reconsider.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign