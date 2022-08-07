Civilians don’t need military guns
The July Fourth shooting in Highland Park re-emphasizes the obvious point: As long as anyone can legally buy assault weapons and high-capacity ammo clips, nobody is safe.
Why would any civilian need an assault weapon and/or a high-capacity clip?
There is no reason any sane person would want to own such a weapon. If you are one of the 30 million Americans who do, you are certifiably insane. Since 70 million people voted for Trump in 2020, I do not have a hard time believing 30 million of them are insane.
If you do own such a weapon (or, like the Highland Park shooter, more than one such weapon), I would be interested in hearing why you do.
STEVE DUNN
Champaign