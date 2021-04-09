Clergy needs
to speak out
In the tumultuous year preceding the American Revolution and during the writing of the U.S. Constitution, days were declared for fasting and prayer. Local clergymen were asked to deliver sermons appropriate to the struggles.
In the early 19th century, Alexis de Tocqueville noted that the Judeo-Christian underpinning was the key to Americans’ success and happiness.
This included, foremost, religious associations and religion.
But for decades, the church in America has provided only a version of the spiritual truth. Preaching is designed to fit into a nice consumable package that might entice someone to come back and join the club. The church has been consumed by culture: a mere imitation and shadow of its authority and purpose.
Today, government has put a target on the backs of conservatives, attacking the spiritual foundation of our country. Our clergy can no longer afford to ignore it when politics attacks the spiritual foundations of our culture: sanctity of life, sanctity of marriage and freedom of religion.
The media favors leftist voices. The only platform spiritual conservatives have is the pulpit. If pastors don’t use it, we will continue to see a spiritual decline and outright attacks on Judeo-Christian values.
America needs a spiritual revival. Our clergy spoke out at the birth of our nation; will it do so to preserve it? It will take courage, but make no mistake; unless clergy takes a stand in intercession for truth, we stand to lose the greatest country the world has ever known.
DAVID BOYD
Champaign