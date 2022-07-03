Clerk’s office ignoring rules
As a newer resident of Champaign County, I attended the legally required “public test” of election equipment on June 21.
Upon arrival to the public test, Champaign County Clerk Ammons was very informative and polite. That did not last long.
When I inquired how many tabulating and ballot marking machines they were testing that day as required by the Illinois State Board of Elections, Ammons was very evasive with his answer.
When pressed, he demanded to know my name.
He then started making up his own rules on how he was only testing one tabulating machine and no ballot-making devices, even though that is in clear violation of election board guidelines.
As a “trust but verify” person, I asked for a copy of the test results twice by emailing the clerk’s office. I received no response.
I also called the elections board to discuss the testing process I witnessed. A Mr. Michael there was very nice and confirmed my fears.
Yes, more machines should be tested, and an ”over voting” test was not correctly done. I did find out that there were similar issues at the public test in February 2020.
It appears to me that the clerk’s office has a lot of work to do before this November. Election integrity is a hot topic nowadays, and Ammons needs to make sure only legal, chain-of-custody votes are counted (and correctly).
Being the clerk is a hard job, for sure — maybe too hard for the current office-holder.
BRUCE POVALISH
Champaign