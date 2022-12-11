Climate apostle plain wrong
In his Dec. 4 “Voices” column, P. Gregory Springer asserts, in relation to what is called climate change, “You can still be happy and acknowledge the world is ending. ... The earth requires palliative care.”
Springer’s views reflect those publicized in a Nov. 23 New York Times story headlined “Earth Now Has 8 Billion Humans. This Man Wishes There Were None.” This remarkably dispassionate article publicizes the views of Les Knight, founder of the “Voluntary Human Extinction” movement.
Both individuals promote an ignorant, irresponsible, anti-natal and ghoulish pessimism that passes as “realism.”
Springer’s fake humility reveals both monumental self-absorption and disinterest in any clear understanding of the historical course of human civilization (human social nature) and its interaction with the natural environment.
His gullibility in relation to outlandish climate “models” is, however, sadly typical among the “educated” classes.
The past 10,000 years, with all its brutality, can rightly be called “progress.” There is nothing to prevent the continuation of general and universal progress in both technology and living standards, other than the propensity of the capitalist ruling class — especially the American one — to want the fruits of material progress nearly all to itself.
Nevertheless, the remarkable achievements of human civilization belong to all of us. It denigrates their substance and evolutionary meaning to baselessly declare that “climate change” is going to swallow up our species.
What these apocalypse-mongers share with the ruling class is a vicious hatred of the working class — that benighted portion of humanity that is told that they must produce commodities, be impoverished, have no children, have no future and die.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign