Climate bill
must be passed
In September 2019, along with a nationwide movement, I led a climate strike on the University of Illinois campus with my then-student organization, Students for Environmental Concerns. The strike brought out over 500 student and community activists alike, all concerned with the climate crisis and all looking to catch the attention of our local, state and federal leaders.
As we approached and passed the one-year anniversary of the strike, our world had changed drastically in the face of a pandemic. Its side effects laid bare the impacts of inequity and environmental racism in our country. Those same inequities create disproportionate impacts from the climate crisis. Impacts that are already being felt today and will increase with continued inaction from our leaders. Now, as we approach the two-year anniversary, as countless communities across the U.S. are suffering from fire, flooding and extreme heat, it is clear that dramatic action must be taken, and fast.
We need equitable climate legislation and a new clean-energy economy even more now than before COVID-19. A comprehensive Illinois energy bill would reduce carbon emissions and pollution from burning of fossil fuels and spark economic opportunity across the state. We also have an opportunity to hold utilities accountable and support communities in need — such as Environmental Justice communities and communities impacted by plant and mine closures.
Our state leaders need to hear our call to action again. Please urge state Rep. Carol Ammons and state Sen. Scott Bennett to lead our state in the fight for an equitable climate bill.
ABIGALE PSTRZOCH
Urbana