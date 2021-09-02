Climate book
is not credible
George Will is arguably a dinosaur, but he is woefully ignorant of paleoclimatology. See his Aug. 12 column, “Certainty about the ‘existential’ climate threat melts away.”
Where there’s a Will, there’s a wayward column. If temperatures rise by 3 degrees Celsius by 2100, he’ll be able to kayak to his D.C. office from his Maryland home.
Will quotes Steven Koonin’s book, “Unsettled”: “The earth absorbs sunlight (and radiates an equal amount of heat energy) equivalent to 2,000 Hiroshima bombs per second.” “Two thousand bombs per second” is correct. “Radiates an equal amount of heat energy” is wrong.
The earth is absorbing the equivalent of four bombs per second. Maybe four bombs is just a rounding error.
Who’s Koonin? Koonin was an undersecretary in the Department of Energy during the Obama administration. He resigned when he was left with no budget. Before that, Koonin was with BP, not yet Beyond Petroleum. Is he still protecting stock options?
His book “Unsettled” is certainly unsettling. He managed to find a small house publisher, BenBella Books, with no significant scientific backlist, except for “The Science of Michael Crichton.”
Skeptical of complex climate models, Koonin’s computational physics problems can be done with Excel.
Will’s and Koonin’s skepticism of climate models doesn’t extend to economic models, which rosily predict a future of continued economic growth. It must be the boom in seawall construction.
It’s really all about the future. Quoting Marx (Groucho, not Karl), “Why should I care about posterity? What’s posterity ever done for me?”
PAUL DEBEVEC
Urbana