Climate goals not realistic
I write in response to Chelsea Peterson’s recent commentary to assert that we all must keep our eye on the reality of climate change and just how far away we are from having any measurable solution to replacing oil, coal and gas.
First, let’s get real on wind. It is unreliable and expensive, and we do not have any ability to store the electricity as there are no reliable industrial battery storage systems developed as of today.
Besides, China controls most of the raw materials and minerals that are needed for these industrial storage solutions.
Speaking of China, it, along with India, is ramping up production of coal-fired power plants. Per the Global Energy Monitor, China is building 30-50 additional coal-burning plants per year as of today. China and India alone produce more carbon emissions than all of the U.S. and Europe combined.
Unless we get the largest world polluters to join us in the quest, we are going backward. Our 40 percent reduction in carbon emissions will be dwarfed by the increase from China and India alone.
The only real solution now is to continue with developing alternative energy programs away from wind, build more nuclear power plants and for the U.S. to become energy independent like we were before this new administration declared war on oil and gas.
Fact: The bill Peterson cited includes $25 million and $300 million to study gas emissions from cows and farms. Agriculture represents only 12 percent of total greenhouse-gas emissions, according to the Department of Energy.
BRUCE POVALISH
Champaign