Climate issue exacerbates war
The brutality of the Russians in Ukraine is mind-boggling. Civilian structures, including apartment buildings, schools and hospitals, are being deliberately targeted by heavy artillery and missiles. Civilian captives are being executed. This is a repetition of Russia’s behavior in Chechnya and Syria.
It is very doubtful that they or their leaders will ever be brought to justice, for they, like the Americans, confer impunity upon themselves by refusing to recognize the International Criminal Court.
But most of the long-term victims of this war do not even live in Europe. They are people living south of the continent, mainly in Africa. Largely because of climate change, the amount of land that can be cultivated has drastically diminished there. In Northern Africa, where the Sahara is encroaching, people are experiencing malnutrition and starvation. Newborns and children are especially hard hit. Much of the grain that North Africa uses comes from Ukraine and Russia.
The double whammy is that Ukrainian farmers cannot farm during the war and, because of trade sanctions by the West on Russia, Russian grain is not available, either. This means that the price of grain is skyrocketing, way out of reach for Africans who were already in dire straits.
Indeed, since Western colonization began, and through two world wars and the Cold War, it is people to the south who have disproportionately paid for the proclivity for war on the part of the U.S. and the European powers.
Only weapons manufacturers benefit from such suffering. They are literally making a killing.
BELDEN FIELDS
Urbana