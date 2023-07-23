Climate power grab coming
President Joe Biden might soon triple-down on his debt-ridden, multitrillion-dollar global-warming fight.
He might assert emergency powers that let him do whatever he wants about climate. And he wants to pursue ways to control the amount of sunlight warming the planet. Really?
These extreme actions are based on an alleged “existential threat.”
Proof of this deadly threat comes primarily from computer climate models that for decades predicted significantly rising temperatures.
These predictions have been significantly wrong. Real-life temperatures have been far lower than predicted.
For example, of 36 recently reviewed computer predictions of farm-belt temperatures, the least-wrong prediction was 60 percent higher than actual temperatures. The most radical was seven times too high.
Among the things that are supposed to kill us according to the computer-generated existential threat, the number of global hurricanes has not increased but remained unchanged in the last 40 years.
The number of severe tornadoes has not increased, but declined in the last 65 years.
Global crop production grew 53 percent from 2000 to 2019 despite predicted calamitous droughts.
Given the steady, modest rate of sea-level rise since 1905, it will take 4,000 years to reach the 20-foot increase Al Gore declared would drown coastal populations “in the near future.”
Sharply contradicting Biden’s fatalistic alarmism, worldwide deaths from climate events have fallen an amazing 98 percent since the 1920s, resulting in a non-existential 0.000001 death rate.
A nonexistent existential threat in no way justifies extreme democracy diminishing power grabs and dangerous god-like play with nature.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet