‘Clueless’ GOP galling to watch
In his July 7 News-Gazette column, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis tells us a global pandemic is no time to “reinvent the American health care system.” What we need to do is the “responsible thing.”
Indeed. Why then does he support the GOP lawsuit, now before the Supreme Court, that would instantly dismantle the Affordable Care Act and force exactly the sort of reinvention of health care we need to avoid?
How is this “responsible,” when the Republican Party has no plan whatsoever for the thousands of people who would lose their insurance coverage and the ACA’s legal protections for people with pre-existing conditions? And while we’re on the subject of dos and don’ts during a global pandemic, how did we come to this crisis?
When every other nation on earth is doing better, in terms of cases, deaths, effect on economic life, you name it? What sort of “responsible” leadership can the GOP claim to represent, nearly 130,000 U.S. deaths later? When their president, Donald Trump, ignored the playbook for pandemic response left to him by prior administrations?
You know, the document literally titled “Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents” left behind by the Obama administration? It is galling to see Davis lie in print about his own positions. It’s even more galling for him to claim to represent the party of sober “responsibility,” when the GOP’s clueless cruelty has so betrayed our country and hurt so many people.
JOHN RANDOLPH
Champaign