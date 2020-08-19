‘Coach’ always in good humor
Here’s a Lou Henson story.
I played bridge with Lou several times at Ginger Creek. Some months ago, his wife, Mary, brought him over to play.
At that time, he was using a walker. I saw him being dropped off and went out to open the door for him. As he approached, he stopped and said, “Young man, you’re doing a good job there.”
I said, “Thanks, Coach. I found my calling.”
He paused for a few seconds, looked at me, smiled and said, “I’m still looking for mine,” and walked in the door.
MIKE HELFER
Savoy