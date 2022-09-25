UI coach story was wonderful
I rarely read the sports section of The News-Gazette, but I did read the article on assistant University of Illinois basketball coach Tim Anderson.
I was fascinated and impressed by the information he shared in this interview.
So often people feel they are entitled in today’s world, and yet this man shares none of that. He feels blessed by the path he has followed to get here and somewhat surprised by the whole of it.
He is appreciative of the support of others along the way; both family, pseudo-family and others. And he has found ways along his path to be a force for good in the world. I will likely never meet this man, but I cannot wait to see his path.
Reading this article, along with all the coverage of our beloved Coach Lee Cabutti and his wife this past week, reminds me why we continue to subscribe to our hometown paper.
FRAN DEMARIS
Champaign