Column confused on law’s intent
In his March 14 Guest Commentary castigating Illinois’ new criminal-justice-reform law, Mike Carroll criticized the provision that prohibits police from arresting a person for resisting a law-enforcement officer “unless there is an underlying offense for which the person was initially subject to arrest.”
He gave as an example the recent arrest of a man who is accused of puncturing the tires of at least 100 cars in my neighborhood. Carroll claims that when the police stopped the suspect to question him, had he run away, the new law would have prevented them from chasing him unless they had probable cause to believe he was the offender.
That’s not true. The new law provides that if the police determine he’s not the offender, they can’t go ahead and arrest him anyway because he “resisted” by ignoring a command to stop. This change in the law is an important criminal-justice reform that protects innocent people from police overreach.
ESTHER PATT
Urbana