Columnist Sundiata Cha-Jua’s recent article about teaching the truth sparked introspection.
One thought was, I’m glad I never considered a career as a historian. In my limited experience, it seems every nation’s preferred history could do with some heavy revision. We’re just too taken in by
“feel good history,” as Cha-Jua suggests.
We want to forget our worst transgressions. But when Cha-Jua writes about the Black experience, my mind goes wide and I think of the mistreatment of Mexicans, Native Americans, the Japanese and the Chinese, to name just a few.
But there’s more missing there than just multiple perspectives. I see it through the lens of a particularly tough truism: it’s every living thing’s responsibility to protect itself and its kind. To teach the whole truth, we’ll need to start there, because unfortunately, we will likely find plenty of lost opportunities in every case of uninvited mistreatment.
I can imagine the complaint — this is a version of blaming the victim. But that’s not my intention. My point is more. There’s nothing to be gained from avoiding a problem’s full context except, perhaps, the fleeting comfort of self-delusion.
I’m not arguing that bad behavior is pardoned by a lack of situational awareness on the victim’s part. But if we’re looking to fix past bad decisions, we’re going to have to acknowledge any questionable choices made by the injured party. We all played a part in the original scenario, and have a part to play in preventing its recurrence.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign