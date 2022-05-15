News-Gazette columnist Sundiata Cha-Jua recently revived and published the disproven theory that former Champaign police Chief R.T. Finney “executed” Kiwane Carrington.
It is clear the confrontation that fateful day was a tragedy. It was also a pivotal event in race relations for our community — one that could have benefited from informed, academic insights.
As a member of the North Side Breakfast Club, Cha-Jua can express any theory he wishes, even if it is untrue. But adding “Professor” to his published title adds a level of credibility to his words that should require a commensurate level of responsibility.
That column should lead him to the same end as Professor Leo Koch in his 1960 censure by then-University of Illinois President David Dodds Henry. As members of the Champaign, Urbana and university communities, we expect and deserve better.
CHARLES V. EVANS
Champaign