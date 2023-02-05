Columnist has no credibility
Imagine my surprise and delight when I saw the headline on Mary Sanchez’s Jan. 29 column. “Grovel to ‘antivaxxers,’” it began.
I thought perhaps Sanchez would write about the Pfizer data showing an upside-down risk-benefit for the vaccine the younger one is. Perhaps she would mention the documented 1-in-800 risk of vaccine injury, versus the 170,000 or more shots it takes to prevent one hospitalization. Facts Pfizer knew going in. Facts Dr. John Campbell (a nurse Ph.D. in the U.K.) reveals every day. Sadly, no.
Imagine my surprise that a reputable paper prints her medical commentary. Where is her medical degree, or even her background facts? She quotes no reviewed paper or experts for her opinion. At least that information would allow critical thinkers to believe or debunk her opinion.
She may have interesting columns on schools, as her bio claims. Hard pass on her writing anything of interest in the medical field.
ANNE
BJORNSON-PARKINSON
Urbana