Columnist missed the boat on riot
The vast majority of Americans are not racist. Pockets of racism exist where individuals who, regardless of enacted laws, retain bigotry. Overwhelmingly, the majority of Americans reject racism, including the majority of supporters of President Donald Trump.
News-Gazette columnist Jay Simpson says “someone should make a side-by-side view of the peaceful protests held in the summer.” Those “peaceful protests” included fatalities, riots, fires, looting and countless businesses destroyed.
If anything, those radical protesters were given more considerations then than the congressional rioters now. Where were the condemnations then?
Trump rallies have included millions of supporters without riot-like behavior afterward. Perhaps D.C. security teams thought the same would apply. Regardless, if security leaders had properly prepared for security of the congressional meetings, the rioters would have most likely been contained.
Simpson says they were “trying to overthrow the government.” Really? A few hundred protesters broke into the Capitol with intent to disrupt election-confirmation proceedings. Simpson’s “White privilege” rioters were met with tear gas, pepper balls, flash-bang grenades and police in riot gear.
Five people died. Understand that.
“Respect for our country” is exactly what Trump and supporters signed up for. Make America Great Again was about resurrecting and developing what’s good about America.
A key was clearing away excessive regulations while creating an environment (tax reform, trade agreements) where individuals realized opportunities to succeed. It worked.
Hopefully, the new administration will continue to create pathways for significant opportunities and promote avenues of cooperation among different segments of our society. Fundamentally, Americans are the most understanding, forgiving and generous people on the planet. This is America.
DAN HAMELBERG
Champaign