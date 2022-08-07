Columnist misses the point
Syndicated columnist George Will is as wrongheaded as ever. On June 23, he wrote complaining of “stakeholder” capitalism.
He thinks dynamism must triumph over restraint, but he ignores how some of our most powerful market stimulants — like pornography or the promise of a free lunch — are hardly best practice.
Will seems determined to remain painfully narrow-minded and a classic take-no-prisoners capitalist. Methinks he’s secretly smarting from having missed the Summer of Love.
Because if there’s anything modern life’s made abundantly clear, it’s that an unfettered economy can endanger our children and even threaten life in general. It’s wildly wrong to prefer the profits available to the shortsighted and careless, to paying meaningful attention to anyone tracing damage to an industry or its practices.
But Will writes that it’s too wide a net because it’s likely to quash someone’s ongoing business.
In this, he rivals Big Pharma’s worst leanings about deadly side effects.
In the 1960s, the hippies were (quite rightly) hugging trees while industrialists were wanting to cut down all the old growth they could find. Conservatives ever since have been losing ground to what used to be counter-culture. Meanwhile, progressives have matured and joined forces with eminent scientists to battle climate change and out-of-control pollution.
And yet this much-admired commentator can still brandish enough willful ignorance to suggest that this planet, mankind’s lifeboat, is not as vulnerable and dependent on us as it is.
When will conservatives ever realize we can and will stop anyone from punching holes in its hull?
TONY SOMERA
Champaign