Columnist was wrong on facts
I usually find Sundiata Cha-Jua’s column provides interesting perspective. But his Jan. 9 column contained some factual errors.
He describes Harry S. Truman as a “Southern bigot.” Truman was from Missouri.
The 1947 Taft-Hartley Act was vetoed by Truman but passed into law by an override of his veto by a Republican Congress. Taft-Hartley put restrictions on union organizing, thus holding down wages for White as well as Black wage earners.
Truman also integrated the armed forces. This resulted, in part, in a split in the Democratic Party, with a separate Dixiecrat Party running South Carolina Gov. Strom Thurman for president in the 1948 election. Despite Thurman carrying the South, Truman went on to win the presidency.
RON PETERS
Urbana