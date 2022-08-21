Columnist’s point off point
I write in response to Sundiata Cha-Jua’s Aug. 7 article on “Black August Resistance Month.”
Cha-Jua writes: “Too many of our (Black) youth share the predatory narcissistic values of the White capitalist class.” Leaving aside the silly invocation of narcissism, we are left with the brutal (but also materially progressive) nature of capitalism, whose values are the default position of all youth until responsible adults propose a plausible alternative.
Martin Luther King Jr. referred to the evils of capitalism, racism and war. Since his death, the fact that attitudinal racism has been profoundly mitigated in our culture cannot be admitted by either capitalists or warmongers.
So they deftly re-ascribe racism to a mythical “White Power” movement, rather than to their own (racist) prejudices about those who reject “woke” cultural prescriptions while identifying with ineffectual populists, often demagogues. Thus, racism, accumulation and war proceed apace.
Cha-Jua untenably proposes that Blacks should aspire to (failed Garveyite) economic and cultural “self-determination.” This has no current meaning in capitalism, for better or worse.
To do so, it would have to invoke the broad solidarity of the working class, as King (and Paul Robeson) understood. But that would include “White people,” whom Cha-Jua excludes on principle. Capitalists love that, on the principle of “divide and rule.”
Cha-Jua is left with the Black Panther-ish “resistance” of proposed Black “gun clubs and militias.” Such resistance will inevitably provoke state repression, just as with “White people.” The FBI has for 30 years been multicultural in its entrapment operations and killing sprees.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign