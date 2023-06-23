Columnist’s missives inspiring
I was blown away by the last couple of columns from Jay Simpson. Without stating it directly, they inspired me to think about our need to “do unto others as we would have others do unto us.”
With clarity and heartfelt insight, his most recent column shines light on the senselessness and harm of the violence plaguing our community.
I fully intend to follow Jay’s lead and pray. I will pray that hearts open to the truth and love that comes from above. Only this change of heart will enable us to act with compassion rather than violence.
JUDY HACKLEY
Champaign