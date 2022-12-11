Columns push positive change
I am a White woman who loves her country — which is why I want to thank The News-Gazette for including Sundiata Cha-Jua’s column on Sundays and the recent articles by the Rev. Terrance Thomas and Clarissa Nickerson Foreman.
We need these voices of our fellow citizens. The precursor to change is being uncomfortable. Racism is insidious and embedded in our systems. Yet the consequences harm all of us.
I encourage The News-Gazette to do a series on adverse community experiences to help all of us understand the roots of violence and how we as a community can make positive change.
LEE ANN KELLY
Champaign