Combine effort with thought
Mankind’s problem is sin. Educate your mind and your backside will follow. The protesters’ passion and enthusiasm must be combined with wisdom, otherwise their efforts are simply activity without accomplishment.
The world has been having conversations about race/racism since time began. Have you had a conversation with Jesus? Man has a sin nature. The only vaccine is the blood of Jesus Christ.
Where was God when George Floyd was murdered? God was in the same place when his son and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was murdered by man. If the world could not get along with the holiest person who ever lived — the sinless, blameless son of God — what makes people think it is going to get along with others?
Romans 12:19-21: “Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord. Therefore if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him drink: for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire on his head. Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.”
Jesus hung on the cross not because he was weak but because he was meek. Meekness is power under control.
DAVID HALL
Tolono