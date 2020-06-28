Letter to the Editor | Comedian master of commandments Jun 28, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comedian master of commandmentsGeorge Carlin does a way better job explaining the Ten Commandments than Bill Denny ever will.IAN COOKUrbana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Cold Cases Shedding light on unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week Latest News The Latest: Maryland `reopen' protest organizer has COVID-19 Summer may decide fate of leading shots in vaccine race Alice B. McGinty | Picture books to help get through storms The Law Q&A | Before you light those fireworks ... Rich Warren | Dell did well in laptop purchase Ten burning questions for Illini basketball Richey | Illinois a true basketball school again Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: Mike Durkin's 1976 Olympic experience Most Popular Articles ArticlesUPDATED: Champaign County Sheriff's deputy passes awayUPDATE: Coronavirus response | 10 cases linked to 'unofficial prom' in MahometMemorial planned for geese killed in Urbana Park District's 'charity harvest'Phase 4 rules: Restaurants, theaters, gyms, movie theaters and moreUPDATE: Champaign woman killed, Urbana woman hurt in accident on I-57 in Ford CountyFriday's coronavirus updates: On Phase 4 reopening day, Champaign County adds 17 cases, 5 in Mahomet; state issues public pool recommendationsUrbana man charged with hate crime in altercation with Amazon delivery driverWednesday's coronavirus updates: Phase 4 coming Friday; Champaign County new cases in double digits; Mahomet-area total on riseIllini land 2020 centerThursday's coronavirus updates: C-U playgrounds to open Friday; 4 new Mahomet cases among Champaign County's 9 Twitter News