‘Commendable’ cut just 5 percent
“Top execs will take 10 percent pay cut” announces the above-the-fold headline of the News-Gazette’s June 3 story about University of Illinois finances.
The story’s lead repeats the same number without caveat. We then learn that the athletic director, football coach, and basketball coach will voluntarily follow suit, taking “10 percent pay cuts, which cover six months of the upcoming academic year.”
But the athletics spokesman is quoted as saying: “The 10 percent is based on their annual salaries.”
To extract the true gist, one must parse this confusion, crunch the numbers provided in paragraphs 4 and 5, and refer to President Killeen’s email on which the article is based. The “10 percent” pay cuts taken by the UI top execs, athletic director, and football and basketball coaches will last for six months.
These cuts, the savings from which will go to support needy students, are certainly commendable. However, the cuts amount to what I think most salaried workers — and most newspaper readers — would consider to be 5 percent.
JAMES HUTCHINSON
Urbana