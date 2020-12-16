Guest Commentary short on details
Peggy Prichard’s suggestion in her Nov. 24 Guest Commentary for us to “listen to each other without judgment” is on the surface well intentioned, but there was a missed opportunity for potentially more perspective taking beyond political affiliation.
Despite her self-identifying as a “female Republican voter,” there was very little reflection on what other characteristics contribute to her belief systems, including socioeconomic status; racial and ethnic background; gender identity; sexual orientation; and immigration status.
The author also refers to Republican women as a diverse group but offers a series of quotes from White female business owners, making no attempt to highlight any of this diversity within our community.
If we are really going to engage with people who vote differently than ourselves, we also need to find ways to understand the perspectives of people who share more differences with us beyond political affiliation and not simply limit our engagement to people of similar social circumstances.
Engaging in dialogue with those who have different perspectives also requires considering why people whose civil and human rights are continually under attack may not feel safe engaging with voters who condone this type of threat with their political support.
The oppressed are under no obligation to educate others about the injustices they suffer. It is the responsibility of individuals to educate ourselves on these topics through diverse media.
I appreciate the invitation of dialogue but would have liked to see more reflection on how active engagement should include a diversity of perspectives beyond party affiliation.
WENDY BARTLO
Champaign