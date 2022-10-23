Comments not well taken
In an interview with The News-Gazette in August, Republican Champaign County clerk candidate Terrence Stuber was asked about his confidence in the results of the 2020 presidential election. His response included the following:
“‘We know they stopped counting in Georgia, we know they stopped counting in Arizona,’” Stuber said. ‘I wasn’t in the Brookens building ... or in the election center. Champaign County may have stopped counting. I don’t know.’”
We have served as Republican election judges for 10 years. For the 2020 election, we worked every day in the clerk’s office along with other Republican and Democratic election judges. We worked in the Election Services Building on election night until results from every precinct in Champaign County were returned. We can testify that every vote was tabulated and counted.
Stuber may have thought he was attacking Clerk Aaron Ammons when he made his comment, but we consider his words an attack on our integrity as well as that of the staff and election workers present that night. It may have been an off-the-cuff remark, but given the amount of distrust that abounds about the integrity of our elections, such comments only add fuel to the fire. It also makes us wonder how much he knows about the election process and the checks and balances that are in place.
We debated about writing this letter. We are Republicans, after all. But we judge that voters need to be aware of Stuber’s comments.
DUTCH and BARB POWELL
Champaign