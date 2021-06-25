Committed to economic recovery
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on the Illinois economy, with hundreds of thousands of workers still out of a job.
That is why the Illinois Beverage Association is proud to be part of the solution in helping the state’s economic recovery. From Zion to Mound City and Quincy to Danville, the beverage industry’s economic benefits are felt in nearly every community.
Thousands of local restaurants, grocery and convenience stores and movie theaters, among others, benefit from the beverage industry.
IBA member companies generate nearly $8.5 billion in direct economic impact, employ nearly 100,000 residents and provide nearly $1 billion in wages and benefits to their employees. These are real impacts that help our local communities thrive, many of whom have been devastated by the pandemic.
With summer getting into full swing, life is starting to return to a sense of normalcy. As part of that recovery, we understand and embrace our responsibility as an economic driver for the state and are committed to strengthening the Illinois economy through job creation, facility investments and local partnerships and contributions.
We will continue to play our part to help our communities and neighbors recover from this global health crisis.
ROB NASH
Illinois Beverage
Association
Chicago