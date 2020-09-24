Communist GOP keeps lying
Don’t people see what’s going on? Republicans claim Democrats are socialists. I say Republicans are communists.
Trump has an oil man running our EPA and a rich private-school-only person running the Department of Education.
There’s a climate-change-denying radical running the Agriculture Department. A yes-man running the Justice Department who is making political statements despite the Hatch Act not allowing it. He is going against the Constitution in doing so.
And so is our secretary of state. Not legal — 75 percent of Americans wanted witnesses in the Senate phase of the impeachment trial. Republicans blocked it. What does that alone tell readers?
The Democrat-controlled House passed a second pandemic stimulus bill a month ago. What did Republicans do? Left Washington for three weeks while people are starving, losing their homes, being evicted. And still, despite all this suffering, the Republicans won’t budge.
The president knew in February how bad this virus is, yet has convinced a lot of Americans it’s a hoax. Tell that to 190,000 families who have lost loved ones. Republicans still back him. He’s taken over the Justice Department and is setting the stage to not leave office even if he’s defeated.
He is encouraging armed resistance, and Barr will back him, as we have already seen. Now the health experts are lying about the virus, and people believe it. Scientists are lying and don’t know about climate change and Trump knows more than they do. And Republicans back his lies.
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet