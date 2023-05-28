Community college worth it
As a father and former educator, I was both disappointed and upset as I read the article in a recent News-Gazette about community-college transfers.
The piece centered on a former community-college student from California and the difficulties she experienced in transferring to California State University.
Among the statements the author made was that community college “is advertised as a cheaper path to a bachelor’s degree. Yet it is rarely that simple.” And “for some students, the transfer process becomes a maze so confusing it derails their college plans.” And “the pipeline from a community college to a bachelor’s degree is a very leaky pipeline.”
I am the father of four adult children who each began their post-secondary education at Parkland College. In each case, we had positive experiences with community-college staff, including counselors, teachers and the financial-aid office.
In each case, my students achieved their associate degrees in two years, and all four were accepted into programs at state schools of their choice, including Illinois State, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois.
There were no significant issues in transferring community-college credits, and in each case, they graduated from their chosen university at the end of two more years.
I am pleased that our children chose the community-college route. I am also proud that each is gainfully employed in their chosen career. I contend that our choice to begin their post-secondary education at the community-college level was key to their success.
MIKE BLEICH
Gibson City