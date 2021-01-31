Community must be emphasized
I would like to thank Suluap Rice for his Jan. 20 letter, for it invites a response.
He asks “Why not let the people choose” if they feel safe enough to gather or to go to a restaurant during COVID-19 restrictions. He argues that the government should not limit or dictate individual choice, and our personal rights and liberties should not be infringed.
The problem with this thinking is that it ignores that we also have responsibilities toward each other. We must consider how our actions affect others. Our society cannot exist solely based on individual rights.
We must also realize that we live in a community and that we have a responsibility toward the greater good. The issue here is not our susceptibility to COVID-19 but the possibility of transmitting it to others with devastating effect.
In his final book, “Morality,” the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks writes of how American democracy is based on three pillars: state, individual and community.
It is the community via religion and other organizations that provide our sense of moral bonds that influence our desire to help each other on a collective level. It is the driving force that would have us curtail our individual rights for the sake of others.
Unfortunately, it is the sense of community that is lately playing a diminished role in our American lives. We need to rediscover this value for everyone’s sake.
ROBERT FERRER
Urbana