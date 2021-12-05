Community must boost its mood
These last 20 months have been difficult for many of us. I can share that I am more anxious, depressed and sleepless over all the lack of love and compassion in our community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made us less kind and quick to anger. These traits take away from our community’s well being.
As I look toward the next 20 months, I pray that we can all be kinder, gentler, more patient, more compassionate and more loving to everyone around us. We are all in this together.
I recommend all types of therapists, ranging from your church and religious caregivers, professional talk therapists, yoga therapists, trusted friends and those who profess love for us.
I am the recipient of a combination of therapists, including talk therapists, yoga therapists, religious therapists and my loving family and friends. I feel loved and showered by love and hand-holding, and I am grateful.
May we all continue to be kinder, gentler, more patient, more compassionate, and more loving to everyone around us. Our community needs it.
WAMAITHA
SULLIVAN
Urbana