Community needs charging stations
Charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in C-U (and all of Champaign County) is woefully inadequate.
There are about 28 public charging stations. Unfortunately, only one is a DC fast charger, and it is only for Teslas. Also unfortunately, six are just wall outlets — bring your own adapter.
While this is not much of an issue for people who live and/or work in town, it is an unworkable situation for travelers and will be a growing problem for tourism.
Tourism needs fast DC Chargers. DC Chargers give 30 kilowatt-hours of energy (which provides 100 miles of range) in 15 minutes. A level 2 charger needs four hours to reach that level.
Bloomington has a wonderful Electrify America DC charging station. Shouldn’t Champaign-Urbana have at least the equivalent?
ROBERT K. O’DANIELL
Champaign