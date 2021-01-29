Comparison is
not appropriate
Part of my job involves working with comparisons between violent events — I struggle on a daily basis to determine when comparisons are ethical and when they are not.
I recently wrote to our congressman, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, to stress the need to simply tell the truth about the election (i.e., that President Joe Biden won handily in a free and fair election). Part of his response included this gem: “The rioting and violence that I witnessed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, brought back painful memories of the Congressional baseball shooting that occurred a few years ago.”
Perhaps you’ve received the same letter? While it’s important to point out that the congressional baseball shooting was an utterly reprehensible event and led to deeply disturbing loss of life, it is, quite simply, on an entirely other scale than the Jan. 6 attempt to thwart the democratic processes of government.
I think that people who live in the 13th District should know that our representative chose to compare these two events as equivalents. This means that he is utterly unable to see clearly the vast scale of the attempt, thankfully unsuccessful, to overthrow the democratically elected president.
Comparisons are important, often compelling, never easy. This comparison pales beyond all reason and should be retracted.
BRETT KAPLAN
Champaign