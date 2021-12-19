Comparisons don’t add up
Kudos to columnist Jim Dey for bringing some sanity to the Sunday opinions section with his recent article on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.
Rittenhouse clearly acted in self-defense, so why were so many people surprised or upset at the verdict? Did they know the facts? Did they think Rittenhouse should have allowed himself to be killed?
Is it racial animus? Did they believe the lies that Rittenhouse was a “White supremacist” “in a militia” who “crossed state lines with an illegal gun” “attacking people”?
Local NAACP President Minnie Pearson asks “What if Kyle Rittenhouse were Black?” The same day as the Rittenhouse verdict, Andrew Coffee, a Black man, was found not guilty of murder and attempted murder after firing on police during a raid.
Before that, Adam Abdul-Jabbar was given just 6 months house arrest after stabbing a 60-year-old White man several times in the head, neck, back and abdomen with a hunting knife.
The White man with face paint and viking horns who trespassed into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 41 months in prison. Texas school shooter Timothy Simpkins was released the following day with reduced charges, and violent career criminal Darrel Brooks, who allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, killing six and wounding 62, had been given reduced bail on charges of punching and driving over a woman. Brooks’ social-media posts were filled with racism, extremism and inciting racial violence. What if Darrel Brooks were White?
KARL JOYCE
Urbana