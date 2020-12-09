Complaint is ‘hard to stomach’
What a great statement in Peggy Prichard’s Nov. 24 Guest Commentary: “When the name-calling starts, the argument has been lost.”
I’ve been pondering it because it puts a progressive like me in a bit of a quandary. I absolutely do not condone violence or name-calling. Progressives I look to for leadership are unequivocal in denouncing those acts by anyone.
So what am I to make of President Donald Trump, whose modus operandi is denigrating people? And conservatives who actively support him or tacitly approve his actions by staying silent? And the unnervingly large percentage of armed conservatives who seem more inclined to shoot me than to seek common ground?
In 30 paragraphs, Prichard offers me few insights. Honestly, it’s a bit hard to stomach her sense of victimization.
Managing our fragile democracy is bigger than personal attacks.
Somehow, we need to work together to ensure liberty and justice for all.
No one deserves to be hollered at for their bumper sticker, or to have their business incinerated during a protest. Nor do immigrants deserve to be called rapists and drug dealers, nor disabled people mocked, nor peaceful protesters beaten.
As I write this, Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Conservative thought leaders like Michael Flynn foment revolution to overthrow the election even as its legitimacy has been repeatedly affirmed. And millions of Americans are OK with that? How do we proceed with that sense of spite hanging over all of us?
TIM PRESCOTT
Champaign