Compromise was a necessity
Mike Woods writes that contrary to the beliefs of some Americans, the authors of our U.S. Constitution did address slavery.
He’s right. They did. But Woods takes the “glass half empty” approach to how they dealt with it. I prefer the half-full approach; which, given that period’s history might be a tough row to hoe, is nonetheless consistent with what the founders did.
Constitutional scholar R.G. Natelson explains that nearly all the framers agreed that slavery was an evil contrary to natural law. But the Constitution was a document of positive law, and that basis was how they treated this very difficult, convoluted issue.
At the time of the convention, all states except Georgia and the Carolinas had abolished slave trading. And several Northern states were on track to end not just the trading, but slavery itself.
Although most framers agreed slavery was a moral abomination, to get the Constitution ratified, they were obliged to make some unsavory bargains. Among them was the muting of congressional taxing powers that could punish undesirable state activities: a quantifying clause prohibiting Congress from either banning or taxing slave-trade practices before 1808.
Expectations were that slave prohibitionist trends worldwide would guarantee the demise of slavery by that time.
Then came the invention of the cotton gin. Enter economics and industrial greed. So much for the demise of slavery.
All things considered, given human nature and the time period, it’s a miracle the U.S. Constitution ever saw the light of day.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign