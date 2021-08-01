Concerned about farm pesticides
I was born and raised on a central Illinois farm.
In addition to mechanical removal of weeds by “walking the bean fields with a hoe or corn hook,” my dad and others also employed pesticides. But a large amount of weeds were removed by hand in bean fields. It was good exercise and kept us kids busy over summer break.
Fast forward from the 1970s to 2021. Farmers are using an unbelievable amount of pesticides. A farmer near us just hired a crop duster to fly on all four sides of our home, spewing God knows what over the crops and into the air that we should be able to breathe without worry.
This application followed another chemical application from a large chemical applicator just last week. We don’t know what mixture of chemicals now polluted our air.
Please consider articles researching pesticides and the effect they have on our health.
SUSAN CATT
Rankin