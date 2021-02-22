Conerly great
for township post
Rita Conerly, a native daughter of Champaign, is the clear choice for City of Champaign Township supervisor.
Who better to deliver general assistance to those in need than someone who has herself experienced poverty and overcome it? Who can see when needs go unaddressed, or when the client is ready for assuming independence? Who has already made outreach to the indigent without fear (or added translator expense, in the case of Spanish)?
She will devote herself full time to what she understands as a calling. Her campaign is powered by the same passion she will bring to the township.
Her opponent cannot say the same thing.
Andy Quarnstrom draws two full-time salaries: from the city (as a firefighter, his total compensation is above $200,000) and the township (about $70,000). Yet his website asks for campaign donations of up to $1,000.
Townships should be first consolidated, then dissolved. Until then, the least we can do is to entrust it to someone who helps others prosper.
I urge readers to vote for Rita Conerly in the Feb. 23 Democratic primary.
DELORIS HENRY
Champaign