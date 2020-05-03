On April 10, bystanders took video of several Urbana police officers arresting a 21-year-old woman and put it up on Facebook. She was not the reason of the police call, she was unarmed and was responsive to all requests made by the police until they put their hands on her.
The video shows the Urbana police walking toward her and initiating contact. It shows them carrying an assault rifle and a police officer drive his knee into her while she is face down on the pavement.
The police report tells a different story. It says that she was walking away. It omits that an officer ground his knee into her, and it says that he punched her in the head to distract her. The only true part about all that is that he punched her in the head.
I would like to pretend that I don’t know why this happened the way that it did. I would like to pretend that this is one bad actor in a good system. But we know that this is not true. We knew it before by personal experience or with a quick glance at the gross overrepresentation of black residents in our county jail.
If the system was good, the fellow officers would’ve spoken out against this clear case of unnecessary racist violence. Where is their outcry?
If Mayor Marlin or police Chief Seraphin believed that the officers shouldn’t be allowed to assault citizens, they would have done something. But they didn’t and, since the video surfaced, still haven’t.
If our police and leadership don’t see anything wrong with publishing lies or the police assaulting black people. They take this position even when we can see the tape. Why would we ever have faith?
BEN JOSELYN
Urbana