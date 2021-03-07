Congratulations to The N-G
The News-Gazette has faced changes, challenges and difficulties in the past couple of years, but the editorial policy over this time has demonstrated a remarkable willingness to embrace the whole community and bring new voices to the forefront.
This has not gone unnoticed on a national level, with the venerable publication Editor and Publisher (established in 1884) naming The News-Gazette as one of “Ten News Publishers That Do It Right 2021.”
The E&P website, editorandpublisher.com, provides stories and information on why these particular 10 publications were chosen. Congratulations.
P. GREGORY
SPRINGER
Urbana