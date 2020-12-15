Conservatives deserve the scorn
This is part of what I am sure is the flood of letters in response to Peggy Prichard’s Nov. 24 Guest Commentary.
Ms. Prichard wishes everyone could express “political views without fear of retribution. Let’s listen to each other without judgment.” She was inspired to write after reading a Letter to the Editor that called supporters of President Donald Trump “evil.”
I’m all for people listening to each other. I don’t understand the “without judgment” part.
To take just one well-known egregious example from the hundreds available: Trump and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions instituted a policy of prosecuting every case of misdemeanor illegal border crossing, knowing the result would be to separate thousands of children from their parents.
The point was to intimidate and deter other parents from Central America from coming here to claim asylum. What pro-Trump “view” would Ms. Prichard want to express about this?
It’s fake news; it didn’t happen? It did happen and it’s just fine to use child abuse as an instrument of policy? I wish Trump didn’t do that, but I still support him because he lowers taxes and appoints conservative judges?
Prichard has the right to express any of those views. However, she must understand that if she expresses support for a policy like that, people will judge her and people will get angry.
Angry people should still be civil. But to ask for no judgment and no anger is childish. That’s not the way the world works.
Matthew
Kuenning
Champaign