Consider care you might need
One doesn’t have to read very far into the COVID-19 stories to discover the devastating effects this virus can deliver.
For those of us of advanced age with other chronic illnesses, COVID-19 infection, if it doesn’t kill us, can lead to permanent injury of one’s heart, brain, kidneys or pulmonary system. One needs to think carefully before accepting aggressive treatment, because survival may mean living the rest of your life with very little quality of life.
In particular, I’m thinking about ventilators. Now is the time to consider how much and what kind of care you would choose.
To that end, I suggest the bilingual COVID-19 Toolkit at Compassionate
Choices.org. Once there, you’ll find documents for advanced directives and be able to inform your caregivers and family of your wishes about this very personal issue.
The time for these decisions is now, while you still enjoy your health and have the emotional stamina to sustain serious thoughts about difficult choices. Doing so is a kindness to yourself and an even greater gift to those who will be involved in your long-term or end-of-life care.
DON PILCHER
Urbana