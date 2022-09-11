Consider every life in deciding
Chaundra Bishop’s Aug. 26 letter identifies the hypocrisy of the anti-life industry. In her own words, she states “every person should be able to make their own decisions about their health and their lives.”
Logic does not support her. No abortionist considers the decisions of the one being aborted. Bishop should remember that her life was/is a gift, a gift much appreciated by her.
The given of her life knows that her life is important — important to her, and to those with whom she comes into contact. Every life is important. Every life matters. Let us stop making decisions for other people’s lives. Let us start appreciating the gift of every life.
TED GILL
Monticello